Crown princess of Japan marks her 56th birthday

Crown Price Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko look at an encyclopedia at their residence on Aug. 18.

Crown Princess Kiko celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday, expressing the hope that her eldest daughter and her husband would be happy in a written response to questions from the media.

“I sincerely hope that they will work together and live their new lives peacefully. I wish them every happiness,” the crown princess said, referring her daughter Mako Komuro and Mako’s husband, Kei.

Mako and Kei Komuro, both 30, married last October and currently reside in New York City. The crown princess did not touch on any recent developments in their lives.

Regarding her eldest son, 16-year-old Prince Hisahito, who enrolled in high school this spring, the crown princess said he has been more active researching dragonflies and other living creatures. She expressed hope that Prince Hisahito will be able to interact with people from various fields in Japan and abroad in the future, and “see the world from a broader perspective.”

Regarding the marriage and overall future of her second daughter, Princess Kako, 27, Crown Princess Kiko said, “I will listen carefully to her feelings and thoughts, and then convey my own thoughts and ideas to her.”