Emperor sends video message to nuclear medicine congress in Kyoto

The Emperor sent a video message on Thursday to the opening ceremony of 13th World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology in Kyoto, stressing the importance of the group’s work.

Nuclear medicine is a field in which radiopharmaceuticals are used to diagnose or treat various diseases. The federation was founded in 1970 and plays a pivotal role by promoting cutting-edge research and providing support to developing countries in the field.

“I expect that this field of medicine will spread more widely throughout the world, thus leading to the improvement in people’s health,” the Emperor said in English in the video message.

The first meeting of the federation was held in Tokyo and Kyoto in 1974. It was attended by the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita, who were the crown prince and the crown princess at the time.

This year marks the first time Japan is hosting the gathering in nearly half a century.