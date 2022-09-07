Emperor harvests rice in Imperial Palace paddy field

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency
The Emperor harvests rice on the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, September 7, 2022

The Emperor harvested rice in a paddy field on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Wearing rubber boots and wielding a sickle, the Emperor harvested two rice varieties — Nihon Masari and Mangetsu Mochi.

The rice was planted by the Emperor in May.

Part of the crop will be offered during a Kanname-sai harvest ritual at Ise Jingu shrine in October.

