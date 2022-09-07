Emperor harvests rice in Imperial Palace paddy field

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor harvested rice in a paddy field on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Wearing rubber boots and wielding a sickle, the Emperor harvested two rice varieties — Nihon Masari and Mangetsu Mochi.

The rice was planted by the Emperor in May.

Part of the crop will be offered during a Kanname-sai harvest ritual at Ise Jingu shrine in October.