Emperor harvests rice in Imperial Palace paddy field
12:44 JST, September 7, 2022
The Emperor harvested rice in a paddy field on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Wearing rubber boots and wielding a sickle, the Emperor harvested two rice varieties — Nihon Masari and Mangetsu Mochi.
The rice was planted by the Emperor in May.
Part of the crop will be offered during a Kanname-sai harvest ritual at Ise Jingu shrine in October.
