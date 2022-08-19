Imperial family cancels holiday plans due to COVID-19 concerns

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture

The Emperor and his family have cancelled a planned summer trip to the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, due to the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The Imperial family reportedly took into consideration such issues as the difficulty of preventing infection among staff members and placing a possible burden on the town if someone from their entourage tested positive.

This is the third year in a row for the Emperor and his family to cancel their summer holiday trip.