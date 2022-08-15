Address by the Emperor on the occasion of the memorial ceremony for the war dead

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress observe a moment of silence at the Memorial Ceremony for the war dead at the Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

On this Day to Commemorate the War Dead and Pray for Peace, my thoughts are with the numerous people who lost their precious lives in the last war and their bereaved families, as I attend this Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead with a deep and renewed sense of sorrow.

Seventy-seven years have already passed since the end of the war. Our country today enjoys peace and prosperity, thanks to the ceaseless efforts made by the people of Japan. When I look back on the arduous steps taken by the people, I cannot help but be overcome with deep emotion.

While we are currently confronted with various difficulties caused by the spread of COVID-19, I sincerely hope that we all work together with a unity of mind to overcome this difficult situation and continue to seek happiness of the people and world peace.

Looking back on the long period of post-war peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated. Together with all our people, I now pay my heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the war, both on the battlefields and elsewhere, and pray for world peace and for the continuing developments of our country.

— Text provided by the Imperial Household Agency