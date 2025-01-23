Masahiro Nakai, Japan TV Personality, Announces His Retirement
12:39 JST, January 23, 2025
Masahiro Nakai, 52, a TV personality whose problematic behavior with a woman developed into a scandal involving Fuji Television Network, Inc., announced on Thursday that he would be retiring from the entertainment industry.
He posted the announcement on his own paid membership website.
Ex-SMAP Leader Masahiro Nakai Allegedly Had Issue with Woman; Major Shareholder Demands Fuji Media Investigate Scandal
Fuji TV Eyes 3rd-Party Panel to Look into Masahiro Nakai Case; Dozens of Companies have Canceled Their Ads
