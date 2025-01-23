Home>Society>General News

Masahiro Nakai, Japan TV Personality, Announces His Retirement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mashiro Nakai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:39 JST, January 23, 2025

Masahiro Nakai, 52, a TV personality whose problematic behavior with a woman developed into a scandal involving Fuji Television Network, Inc., announced on Thursday that he would be retiring from the entertainment industry.

He posted the announcement on his own paid membership website.

