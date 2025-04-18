Iwate Pref. Park Famous for Cherry Blossoms Closed Due to Bear Sightings; Restrictions May Continue to Ensure Safety
12:24 JST, April 18, 2025
MORIOKA — A series of bear sightings near a park famous for cherry blossom viewing in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture, led the town to close the park from Wednesday. Although the cherry blossoms soon will be at their peak bloom, the town is considering continued restrictions for the safety of park visitors.
According to the town government, bear sightings have been reported near Shiroyama Park since Wednesday, and a surveillance camera installed in the park sighted a bear, believed to be an adult, around 7:30 a.m. on the day. Two other sightings were reported in the surrounding area. In addition, a bear was sighted near the park at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. It is unknown if they are the same bear.
No harm to people or property has been confirmed so far, but the town barricaded the entrance to the park around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Entry to the park is restricted and vigilance is being maintained in cooperation with the police and other authorities.
More than 1,000 cherry trees in the park are waiting to bloom and will be at their peak next week.
