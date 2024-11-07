Mt. Fuji Covered with Snow For 1st Time This Season; Announcement Comes 36 Days Later Than Average
13:31 JST, November 7, 2024
The peak of Mt. Fuji was confirmed to be covered with snow for the first time this season, the Kofu Local Meteorological Office in Yamanashi Prefecture announced Thursday.
The Shizuoka Local Meteorological Office said Wednesday that the mountain top was thinly covered with snow on the Shizuoka prefectural side. However, official announcements are made when snow is visually confirmed from the Kofu office.
This was the first time for the mountain’s initial snowcap to be observed in November since observations began in 1894, the Kofu office said. This year’s announcement came 36 days later than average; the previous latest date was Oct. 26 in 2016 and 1955.
Mt. Fuji Covered With Snow on Shizuoka Prefecture Side; First Time Since 1894 for Initial Snow to be Seen in November
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market