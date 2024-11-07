Mt. Fuji Covered with Snow For 1st Time This Season; Announcement Comes 36 Days Later Than Average

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The peak of Mt. Fuji is seen on Thursday morning.

The peak of Mt. Fuji was confirmed to be covered with snow for the first time this season, the Kofu Local Meteorological Office in Yamanashi Prefecture announced Thursday.

The Shizuoka Local Meteorological Office said Wednesday that the mountain top was thinly covered with snow on the Shizuoka prefectural side. However, official announcements are made when snow is visually confirmed from the Kofu office.

This was the first time for the mountain’s initial snowcap to be observed in November since observations began in 1894, the Kofu office said. This year’s announcement came 36 days later than average; the previous latest date was Oct. 26 in 2016 and 1955.