Mt. Fuji Covered With Snow on Shizuoka Prefecture Side; First Time Since 1894 for Initial Snow to be Seen in November
15:15 JST, November 6, 2024
Mt. Fuji is thinly covered with snow on its Shizuoka prefectural side on Wednesday morning. According to the Shizuoka Local Meteorological Office, cold air caused the snowfall on the summit, where the temperature was minus 10.8 C at 9 a.m. However, clouds covered the summit as of 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kofu Local Meteorological Office in Yamanashi Prefecture. When snow is visually confirmed on the Yamanashi prefectural side of Mt. Fuji, the mountain’s first snow of the season will be officially announced. This is the first time since 1894 for the initial snow to be observed in November.
