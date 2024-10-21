Areas of Northern Japan See 1st Snowfall; Sapporo, Hokkaido, and some parts of Aomori Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The summit observatory of Mt. Moiwa is blanketed in snow in Minami Ward, Sapporo, at 8:49 a.m. Sunday.

The first snow of the season was observed in Sapporo, Hokkaido, and some parts of Aomori Prefecture on Sunday morning as temperatures dropped in many areas of northern and eastern Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Sapporo Regional Headquarters, Sapporo saw its first snow of the season eight days earlier than usual and 22 days earlier than last year. Obihiro, located to the east of Sapporo, observed snowfall 12 days earlier than a usual year and 25 days earlier than last year.

The summit observatory of Mt. Moiwa, which has a panoramic view of Sapporo, was covered in snow on the same day. “There were still lots of greenery when I climbed the mountain last week,” said a woman in her 30s who came from Sapporo to climb it. “But I was able to enjoy the red and yellow autumn leaves as well as the snow today.”

In Aomori Prefecture, the first snowfall of the season was also observed on Mt. Iwaki, the highest mountain in the prefecture. According to Iwaki Skyline Co., which operates the Tsugaru Iwaki Skyline toll expressway, snow was observed 13 days later than last year.

According to the company, snow had accumulated on the eighth station of the 1,625-meter-high mountain on Sunday. The station’s temperature at 7.50 a.m. was -2 C. The company said that snow had also built up between the ninth station and the summit.

Courtesy of Sukayu Onsen Co.

A peak of the Hakkoda Mountains is seen capped with snow.

Also on Sunday, the Aomori Local Meteorological Observatory said that it had observed the first snowcap of the season on the Hakkoda Mountains in Aomori Prefecture, one day earlier than last year but one day later than in a usual year. At the Sukayu Onsen hot spring resort in Aomori City, a trailhead for the mountains, tourists and others were seen admiring the contrast between the snow and autumn leaves.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s weather advisory office, a powerful cold spell brought snow to the mountain peaks. An official from the local meteorological office visually confirmed the first snowcap.