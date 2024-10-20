Sapporo Sees Season’s 1st Snowfall; Snow Comes 8 Days Earlier Than Average

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: An observatory at the top of Sapporo’s Mt. Moiwa is covered with snow on Sunday.

Right: A person walks near the observatory on Sunday.

SAPPORO — The capital of Hokkaido observed the season’s first snowfall on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Sapporo’s first snowfall came 22 days earlier than last year and eight days earlier than an average year, according to the JMA.

An observatory at the top of Mr. Moiwa, which provides panoramic view of Sapporo, was seen covered with snow on Sunday morning.

“When I came here last week, much of the mountain was still green,” said a local woman in her 30s. “However, I enjoyed the day today, watching the red and yellow leaves among the snow.”