Emergency Response Office Set Up after Earthquake in Miyazaki Pref.; N-power Plants Operating Normally

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:49 JST, August 8, 2024

The government set up an emergency response office on Thursday, after an earthquake measuring lower 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 struck the prefecture. The office is operating under the crisis control center of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said its Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture and Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga Prefecture were operating normally.

Shikoku Electric Power Co. also said its Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture was operating normally.


