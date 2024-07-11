Use Of ‘Smart Glasses’ Banned In Japan’s Common Test For University Admissions; Smartwatches, Study Timers Also Disallowed
17:52 JST, July 11, 2024
The National Center for University Entrance Examinations will prohibit the use of smart glasses, a type of electronic device that takes the form of a pair of eyeglasses, starting from next January’s Common Test for University Admissions.
The new rule was stipulated in the center’s guide for the test released on Wednesday. The step was apparently taken after such a device was misused during the Waseda University entrance exam held during February of this year.
The guide’s list of devices which may not be used during the test also included smartwatches, computerized gadgets which are worn as wristwatches.
Both smart glasses and smartwatches have photography and communication functions, but the rules until now referred simply to “wearable devices,” without naming specific types.
Also newly included was a prohibition on so-called “study timers.” Some of these may emit a sound when time is running out, which the center determined to also be inappropriate.
The Common Test will take place on Jan. 18 and 19 of next year, with applications to be accepted from Sept. 25 to Oct. 7 of this year. This is the first such test that senior high school students who have studied under the new study guidelines will take. Subjects tested will accordingly be substantially reorganized.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming