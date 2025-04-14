2025 Expo Osaka: Turkmenistan Holds 1st National Day Event; Global Traditions, Cultures to Be Showcased

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dancers perform during the Turkmenistan national day ceremony in Osaka on Monday.

Turkmenistan held the first national day event of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on Monday, the second day of the international fair.

The event, which featured traditional folk dance of Turkmenistan, took place at the Expo’s Ray Garden. The venue is exclusively reserved for national day events, which are to take place almost every day during the Expo.

The Turkmenistan national day ceremony opened with the singing of the country’s national anthem and hoisting of the national flag. Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave a speech, saying the ceremony is a testament to the fruitful and friendly cooperative relationship between his country and Japan.

Dancers clad in traditional clothing then gave an elegant and powerful performance.

The national day events are one of the main attractions of such expositions and are designed to honor each participating country by showcasing their tradition and culture. Of the 158 countries and regions taking part, including Japan, 154 are to hold national days, creating an ideal opportunity for gaining a greater global understanding.