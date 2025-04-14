Japan Negotiator on Tariffs Determined to Break Deadlock, Gain Agreement from United States to Review Policy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is interviewed by The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday.

Japan’s negotiator with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said he would explore ways to break the deadlock over the U.S. policy of high tariffs for the benefit of both countries and gain an agreement from Washington to review its policy as quickly as possible.

Ryosei Akazawa, who also serves as economic revitalization minister, will leave for the United States on Wednesday. The following are excerpts from his Sunday interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation involving the U.S. tariff policy a “national crisis.” To deal with the matter, the prime minister established the Comprehensive Response Headquarters for U.S. Tariff Measures that involves all ministers, as well as a cross-sectoral task force comprising relevant ministries and agencies chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and myself.

These moves are based on an iron rule of crisis management to “prepare quickly and well,” in order to respond immediately to whatever the other side says. Since the U.S. policy is already having an impact on the economy, Japan aims to have the United States review its stance as quickly as possible.

During negotiations in the United States, we need to find out where America’s interests lie. I want to convince U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that I am a trustworthy negotiating partner.

We must convey that Japan has serious concerns about the tariff measures from the perspective of their consistency with the World Trade Organization Agreement and the Japan-United States Trade Agreement. We are aware that the United States has raised concerns about Japan’s non-tariff barriers, handling of agricultural products and exchange rates. But I would like to confirm what exactly they are referring to.

As for a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, we will listen if the United States raises the issue. Japan is a major importer of energy, so we will consider ways that will benefit both sides.

Japan has benefited greatly from free trade. The United States has been generous in leading the way to establishing a free trade system and not done much to protect its weak industries with tariffs. But the country has less leeway to do so now, due to the relative decline in its economic clout. It also needs to curb China, which has risen to prominence under the banner of free trade. I want to listen to America’s concerns.

What gives Japan an advantage over other countries is that we are the largest investor in the United States and have a long history of trade negotiations with the United States. There is also the foundation that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe built with Trump.

I want to find a win-win solution that will promote trade and investment between Japan and the United States by exploring measures to reduce the U.S. trade deficit. If such an agreement can be reached, it will contribute to the global economy and will also have a positive impact on the negotiations of other countries that follow Japan.

The impact on the Japanese economy is not yet clear, and businesses are growing anxious. We need to understand which industries will be affected and take measures.

(This interview was conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer Akihisa Ota)