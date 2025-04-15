2025 Expo Osaka : Flying Car Makes Debut Flight; Vehicles Designed by Different Companies Set to Fly Around Venue
1:00 JST, April 15, 2025
OSAKA — A flying vehicle made a successful demo flight in front of visitors at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Monday.
The one-person vehicle, named Hexa, circled around about 10 meters above the port for about seven minutes in front of a large group of spectators. The aircraft is developed by U.S.-based Lift Aircraft Inc. and operated by Marubeni Corp.
The vehicle, adorned with Expo-inspired designs and colors on its body, took off from the Vertiport on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Konohana Ward, Osaka. The aircraft’s initial flight was originally scheduled for Sunday on the day the Expo opened, but it was canceled due to bad weather.
During the Expo, there are plans for four vehicles, each developed by different domestic and overseas companies, to fly around the Expo venue.
Demo flights of Hexa are set to take place through June 8, mainly on weekends. From July, there will be flights of an aircraft developed by SkyDrive Inc., a start-up company in Aichi Prefecture. Another vehicle, developed by Britain’s Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd. and operated by Marubeni, is set to make demo flights from the port to an outside location.
An aircraft developed by ANA Holdings, Inc. and Joby Aviation Inc. is also planned to make a flight around the Expo venue.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan