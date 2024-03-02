Home>Society>General News
3 People Likely Caught by Mt. Daisen Avalanche in Tottori Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mt. Daisen in 2022

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:18 JST, March 2, 2024

Three people were likely caught by an avalanche at Mt. Daisen in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday, according to police.

Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. about the accident from a person believed to be a climber. Prefectural police and rescue officers are rushing to assess the scene.

According to a local meteorological observatory, an avalanche advisory had been issued since Saturday morning for the central and western parts of Tottori Prefecture, where the 1,729-meter mountain is located.

