3 People Likely Caught by Mt. Daisen Avalanche in Tottori Prefecture
14:18 JST, March 2, 2024
Three people were likely caught by an avalanche at Mt. Daisen in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday, according to police.
Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. about the accident from a person believed to be a climber. Prefectural police and rescue officers are rushing to assess the scene.
According to a local meteorological observatory, an avalanche advisory had been issued since Saturday morning for the central and western parts of Tottori Prefecture, where the 1,729-meter mountain is located.
