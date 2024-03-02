3 People Likely Caught by Mt. Daisen Avalanche in Tottori Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Daisen in 2022

Three people were likely caught by an avalanche at Mt. Daisen in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday, according to police.

Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. about the accident from a person believed to be a climber. Prefectural police and rescue officers are rushing to assess the scene.

According to a local meteorological observatory, an avalanche advisory had been issued since Saturday morning for the central and western parts of Tottori Prefecture, where the 1,729-meter mountain is located.