Building Collapses, 6 Cases of People Being Buried Alive in Japan Earthquakes

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

A building believed to have collapsed due to the earthquake is seen on Monday in Waijma, Ishikawa Prefecture.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa — Many buildings collapsed on Monday in central Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, when the strong earthquakes struck the region earlier in the day.

A building appeared to have collapsed from the foundation. Some people around the building were calling out to their family members to “hang on,” while waiting for rescue.





A fire broke out nearby, burning several buildings. Smoke rose high in the air and explosions were heard.

There are six cases of people buried alive due to the collapse of buildings as a result of the earthquakes, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday at the emergency press conference.