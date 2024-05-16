Actors Issey Takahashi, Marie Iitoyo Gets Married; Couple Costar in TV Drama ‘Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan’
20:31 JST, May 16, 2024
Actors Issey Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo have gotten married, their agencies announced on Thursday.
Takahashi, 43, and Iitoyo, 26, costarred in NHK’s drama “Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai” (“Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan”), a spin-off of “JoJo no Kimyona Boken” (“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”).
