Bipartisan U.S. Senators Submit Bill to Promote Japan Cooperation in AUKUS; Weary of China’s Growing Military Threat

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday submitted a bill to promote cooperation with Japan for the AUKUS trilateral security framework of the United States, Britain and Australia.

The bill calls for the U.S. government to consult with Japan and other countries to develop concrete measures for cooperation.

Republican Sen. William Hagerty, a former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, was among those who introduced the bill.

He said in a statement: “Amid China’s growing military and technological threats to the free and open Indo-Pacific, it is imperative that we find ways to include Japan in the AUKUS partnership among the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.”

The three countries have agreed to consider cooperation with Japan on advanced defense technology. However, with cautious views persisting within the Japanese government, no significant progress on cooperation was made at the Japan-U.S. summit in April.