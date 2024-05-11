Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship navigates the East China Sea in December 2023.

The Japan Coast Guard has signed a letter of intent with its counterparts in the United States and South Korea that confirms they will work to strengthen cooperation.

The three countries will collaborate to help Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations improve their maritime security capabilities. They will also work to ensure political stability on the seas based on the rule of law.

Yasunori Watanabe, JCG vice commandant for operations, attended the signing ceremony in California on Thursday.

Watanabe met with Andrew Tiongson, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Area, discussing the importance of multilateral collaboration among maritime security agencies, including those of Japan, the United States and South Korea.