48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List

Japanese companies accounted for 48.6% of global patent applications related to all-solid-state batteries, the Japan Patent Office said. The technology is expected to dramatically increase the cruising range of electric vehicles.

The patent office’s analysis of applications filed by companies and individuals in multiple countries and regions shows that Japan was well represented in applications for state-of-the-art technology. Japan ranked third among all countries and regions in applications for quantum computer-related technologies.

All-solid-state batteries, which have a higher capacity and are easier to make compact, are considered to be next-generation batteries.

A total of 5,438 patent applications were filed for the batteries worldwide from 2013 to 2021, with Japan accounting for 48.6%, or 2,645 applications.

By company, Panasonic Holdings Corp. topped the list with 475 applications, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. with 405 applications.

Samsung Group and LG Group of South Korea ranked third and fourth respectively, Fujifilm Holdings Corp. took fifth place with 164 applications, followed by Murata Manufacturing Co. with 154 applications. Of the top 20 companies, 14 were Japanese.

For quantum computer-related technologies, Japanese companies accounted for 12.5% of all applications between 2010 and 2021, behind the United States (50.1%) and Europe (17.9%).

By company, IBM Corp. of the United States topped the list with 316 applications. Fujitsu Ltd., which led the list of top Japanese companies, ranked sixth with 80 applications.

Meanwhile, China accounted for 42.7% of patent applications for drone-related technologies filed from 2017 to 2021. Japan accounted for 11.1% and ranked fourth.