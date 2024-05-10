Pop Idol Koichi Domoto’s Musical ‘Shock’ Rewrites Japan Record
13:46 JST, May 10, 2024
Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press) — The musical series “Shock” starring pop idol Koichi Domoto, 45, has marked its 2,018th performance, becoming the most performed play in Japan with the same lead actor.
“Endless Shock,” performed Thursday at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre, broke the record of “Horoki,” played by actress Mitsuko Mori.
The “Shock” series depicts the life of the main character working hard to make shows in New York.
Its first work was played in 2000 for the first time. The series is scheduled to end this year with “Endless Shock,” which runs until November.
