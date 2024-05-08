Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily

Provided by Pasco Shikishima Corp.

Chojuku Yamagata 5 Slices

Pasco Shikishima Corp. will voluntarily recall about 104,000 units from its Chojuku bread brand due to the presence of a small animal that appears to be a mouse in two packages made in the same production line, the company has said.

No health hazards have been reported so far.

The products being recalled are Chojuku Yamagata 5 Slices and Chojuku Yamagata 6 Slices with best-by dates between Tuesday May 7 and Saturday May 11 and whose 3-digit management number starts with “A.”

The company discovered the issue on Sunday after receiving reports from consumers. Two packages of bread had the small animal in them and have already been recalled, it said.