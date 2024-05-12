Chinese Firm Develops ‘Public Opinion Manipulation’ Product; Details Leak Online in Sales Document
20:00 JST, May 12, 2024
A Shanghai-based tech company with business ties with the Chinese government is suspected of having developed a system to manipulate public opinion via X social media accounts, it has been learned.
An apparent sales document introducing the system is available online and has been obtained by Japan’s intelligence agency. Believing the document is genuine, the agency has been analyzing it and closely investigating its connection with China’s activities to manipulate foreign public opinion.
The roughly 20-page document leaked onto the internet and is believed to be owned by a tech company called I-Soon. The document was uploaded in mid-February to GitHub, an online information-sharing platform for information technology engineers, along with about 580 other files believed to be internal documents of the company.
The document obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun has a front cover with the title written in Chinese, “Product introduction document for a Twitter opinion manipulation and control system.” The front cover also says that the document is the first edition, released in 2022.
According to the document, the purpose of the system is to monitor and manipulate public opinion outside China. The document states at the beginning, “We have developed a system to meet the need to detect unfavorable critical opinions” and “In order to ensure the stability of society, it is critical that public security authorities control public opinion.”
According to the document and other sources, the system allows its users to hijack other people’s X accounts by sending them a rogue URL and tricking them into clicking the link. As a result, users can access direct messages that are supposed to be private and post opinions in line with the policies of Chinese authorities without being noticed by the owners of the hijacked accounts.
