NHK Chief Apologizes for Spending Plan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

NHK Broadcasting Center in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Nobuo Inaba, president of NHK, on Thursday apologized for an improper spending plan related to internet operations that was included in its budget for fiscal 2023, which started in April.

“As president, I’m taking this issue very seriously and I sincerely apologize,” Inaba told an executive meeting of the communications committee of the House of Representatives.

Inaba acknowledged that NHK may have been at risk of violating the law, according to a lawmaker who attended the meeting.

The budget had included some ¥900 million in spending related to online distribution of satellite programs, an area of business that is not allowed for NHK. The budget was recently modified to scrap the spending plan.

Inaba also said that outside lawyers will discuss NHK’s decision-making process and organizational culture and come up with measures by the end of July, according to the lawmaker.