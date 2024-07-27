Spam Posts Spreading on X; Heavy Rain Images Lead to Adult Sites

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A spam post using images related to heavy rain that directs users to a suspicious site (The image has been partially modified.)

Spam posts using images related to heavy rain to link users to suspicious sites, including adult sites, are spreading on X amid a special heavy rain warning issued in Yamagata Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday found at least six such posts. The posts contained images informing people that a warning had been issued, along with such messages as “Please take action to protect your life.”

However, clicking on the images led to sites containing adult or investment-related content.