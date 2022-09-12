Ofuna garden in Kamakura sees rollout of giant pumpkins
14:12 JST, September 12, 2022
A child tries to push and roll a giant pumpkin as visitors to Ofuna Botanical Garden in Kamakura enjoy the Halloween atmosphere. About 20 pumpkins of the Atlantic Giant variety, weighing between 30 kilograms and 40 kilograms, are on display at the garden. Visitors were seen rolling the pumpkins or taking photos of them. The pumpkins were grown by a local agricultural cooperative. A further 80 pumpkins, including larger ones, will arrive at the garden at the end of the month.
