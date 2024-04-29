Home>Business>Markets

Yen Drops to 160 Range Against Dollar in New York

REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022.

The Japan News

11:01 JST, April 29, 2024

The yen’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar temporarily dived to the ¥160 range in New York on Sunday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING