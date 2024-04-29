Japan Top Currency Diplomat: No Comment on Exchange Rate Fluctuations
20:22 JST, April 29, 2024
“I have no comment,” said Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, on Monday regarding fluctuations in the yen-dollar exchange rate.
Earlier in the day, the yen weakened to ¥160 against the dollar, before recovering to around ¥154. This prompted growing speculation in the market that the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan might have intervened and sold dollars for yen.
“We’d like to take appropriate measures as necessary,” Kanda told reporters.
