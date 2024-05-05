Japan Falls to 70th in Freedom of Press Rankings
15:39 JST, May 5, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan fell by two places from last year to 70th in the 2024 world freedom of press rankings, according to international journalist organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF.
“Traditional and business interests, political pressure and gender inequalities often prevent journalists from completely fulfilling their role as watchdogs,” the Paris-based organization said Friday.
“On social media, nationalist groups also routinely harass journalists who criticize the government or cover ‘unpatriotic’ subjects,” RSF added.
Japan was ranked lowest among the Group of Seven major countries.
In the rankings of 180 countries and regions, China, which was the second worst last year, rose to 172nd place, and North Korea, which was the last, to 177th.
On China, the group said, “Independent journalists and bloggers who dare to report ‘sensitive’ information are often placed under surveillance, harassed, detained, and, in some cases, tortured.”
“China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists, with more than 100 currently detained,” RSF also said.
Regarding Russia, ranked 162nd, the group said that since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, “almost all independent media have been banned, blocked and/or declared ‘foreign agents’ or ‘undesirable organizations.’”
All of the top 10 slots were occupied by European countries, with Norway atop the list for the eighth straight year. At the bottom was Eritrea in Africa.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals