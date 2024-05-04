Temperatures Hit 27.8C in Tokyo, Top 30 C in Hyogo, Fukushima Prefectures; Hot Weather Is Expected To Continue Through Monday
17:48 JST, May 4, 2024
A high-pressure system moved in over the Japanese archipelago on Saturday, bringing hotter weather to towns and cities nationwide.
Central Tokyo had already seen temperatures top 25 C on Tuesday, and the mercury rose to 27.8 C at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Around the same time, thermometers reached 32.1 C in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, and 31.9 C in Date, Fukushima Prefecture. The town of Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture and the city of Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture recorded 29.4 C and 29.3 C respectively.
Temperatures in central Tokyo are forecast to hit highs of 29 C on Sunday and 27 C on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for people to take precautions such as staying out of the heat and keeping hydrated.
