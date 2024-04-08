Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami

The Japan News

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 jolted the southern part of Kyushu at 10:25 a.m. Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.

The quake’s epicenter was off the east coast of Osumi Peninsula, according to the agency. The temblor registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the southern part of Miyazaki Prefecture.