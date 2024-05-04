Home>Society>General News

Ancient Horseback Archery Ritual Pulls in Crowd at Kyoto’s Shimogamo Shrine

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An archer shoots an arrow from a galloping horse in Kyoto on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:44 JST, May 4, 2024

　A horseback archery ritual was held in the forest of Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto on Friday. About 30,000 visitors applauded the riders as they expertly shot arrows from atop galloping horses amid the dazzling greenery.

