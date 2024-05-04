Ancient Horseback Archery Ritual Pulls in Crowd at Kyoto’s Shimogamo Shrine
20:44 JST, May 4, 2024
A horseback archery ritual was held in the forest of Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto on Friday. About 30,000 visitors applauded the riders as they expertly shot arrows from atop galloping horses amid the dazzling greenery.
