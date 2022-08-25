Kochia fields forever

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kochia bushes carpet a hill at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, transforming the scene into a sea of green ripples. The park’s Miharashi Hill is covered in about 33,000 kochia, which is also known as burning bush as the shrub turns red in autumn. “Their fluffy silhouettes are pretty. It was nice to walk through the sea of green,” a 24-year-old visitor said.