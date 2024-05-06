Village in Gifu Pref. Holds 32nd Annual Tsuchinoko Festival; 800 Participants Seek Snake-Like Creature
17:26 JST, May 6, 2024
GIFU — A festival in which people search for the legendary snake-like creature called the tsuchinoko was held in Higashi-Shirakawa, a village in Gifu Prefecture, on Friday. Many participants brought their families along, seeking adventure as they hunted for the mysterious beast. Tomoki Imai, a village local who directed a feature-length documentary on the tsuchinoko, also attended the festival to promote his film and liven up the festivities.
The festival, which was held for the 32nd time this year, features a variety of events centered around the search for the tsuchinoko, sightings of which have been reported in the village since long ago. Participants had to apply in advance and were limited to no more than 2,200 people.
A reward is offered to anyone who catches a tsuchinoko, but no one has succeeded yet. On this day, approximately 800 people pursued the cryptid, hoping to claim the reward of ¥1.32 million, a prize which grows each year. However, no one managed to capture the creature this time either.
Imai, who made his film after researching and verifying tsuchinoko legends and eyewitness accounts, promoted his work, saying, “The film helps viewers understand why the village puts so much effort into searching for the tsuchinoko.” He added, “The appeal of the tsuchinoko lies the fact that its true nature is shrouded in mystery, even though there have been many eyewitnesses.” The film will open on May 18 at Polepole Higashi-Nakano in Tokyo, to be followed by other theaters later.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Vows to be ‘Ambitious’ at Hokkaido Statue Hit 100,000; Famous Quote Attributed to Sapporo Agricultural College Professor Clark Lives On
-
Kagawa: Video of 3 Dolphins Picking Up Garbage Goes Viral; Staff Trained Them to Exchange Trash for Food
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals