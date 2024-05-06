Home>World>US & Canada

Paparo Stresses Ties with Allies at U.S. Indo-Pacific Change of Command Ceremony; U.S. Defense Secretary Emphasizes Strengthening Deterrence Against China

Hiroshi Tajima/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Navy. Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, left, and Adm. John C. Aquilino shake hands at the U.S. Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Friday.

By Hiroshi Tajima / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

1:00 JST, May 6, 2024

HONOLULU – The U.S. Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony was held Friday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Navy. Adm. Samuel J. Paparo took over from Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino for the U.S. military command responsible for the Pacific region, including U.S. forces in Japan.

“Now, we still face real challenges in the region … Unfortunately, the People’s Republic of China continues to engage in increasingly coercive behavior,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who attended the ceremony and emphasized the importance of strengthening deterrence against China.

Paparo stressed the importance of maintaining close partnerships with allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

US & Canada Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING