New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
15:02 JST, May 7, 2024
Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, unveiled the new Fantasy Springs area in Tokyo DisneySea (TDS) in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, to the press on Tuesday.
The area, which opens on June 6, will give visitors an opportunity to enjoy rides, restaurants and other attractions inspired by three animated Disney films: “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.”
With a developed area of 140,000 square meters and a total investment reaching about ¥32 billion, the project is the largest-scale development since the opening of the TDS.
The “Frozen” section features a re-creation of the Arendelle Castle, which appears in the animated film, and visitors can relive the story while listening to the songs from the film at “Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey,” an interactive attraction aboard a boat.
