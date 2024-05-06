Tourists Enjoy Rafting on Shiribetsu River in Hokkaido
17:36 JST, May 6, 2024
KUTCHAN, Hokkaido — Rubber rafting on the Shiribetsu River, which runs through the towns of Kutchan and Niseko in Hokkaido, is gaining popularity.
According to the Niseko Adventure Center in Kutchan, which organizes rafting tours, the river has less water this year because the snow melted earlier than usual, but rafting can be enjoyed though mid-May.
On a recent day, rafting participants spent about an hour paddling their way down a 12-kilometer course on the river, making splashes.
“It was fun to go down the rapids vigorously,” said Yukina Araki, 13, who was visiting with her family from Sapporo.
