Tokyo Giants Town Under Construction in Inagi, Tokyo; New Stadium Done 40% of Construction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aerial view shows a construction site of a main ground of new stadium for Yomiuri Giants in Inagi, Tokyo, on April 25.

A new training complex for pro baseball’s Yomiuri Giants called Tokyo Giants Town is being built in Inagi, Tokyo.

In the middle of an aerial photo, the construction site of a main field of the new stadium is seen.

The stadium that will be opened next March has been done with about 40% of its construction.

The site of the complex near the Yomiuriland amusement park is surrounded by a road, showing a unique outline like a fish.

Tokyo Giants Town will be Japan’s first to integrate an aquarium with a baseball stadium,