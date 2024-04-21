Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
15:45 JST, April 21, 2024
A phenomenon known as Diamond Fuji was observed on Saturday at the shore of Lake Tanuki in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, attracting droves of photographers.
Diamond Fuji occurs when the sun rises and sets over the summit of Mt. Fuji, shining like a diamond.
Sightseers at the lake can catch a glimpse of the Diamond Fuji in late April and late August.
On Saturday morning, the sun emerged from near the summit shortly after 6 a.m. and photographers snapped their shutters for a few minutes, capturing the dazzling scene.。
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Furano Increasingly Becoming the Cool Place to Be for Foreign Skiers; International Visitors Drawn to Powder Snow
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers