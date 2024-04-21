Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The sun shines at the summit of Mt. Fuji on Saturday.

A phenomenon known as Diamond Fuji was observed on Saturday at the shore of Lake Tanuki in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, attracting droves of photographers.

Diamond Fuji occurs when the sun rises and sets over the summit of Mt. Fuji, shining like a diamond.

Sightseers at the lake can catch a glimpse of the Diamond Fuji in late April and late August.

On Saturday morning, the sun emerged from near the summit shortly after 6 a.m. and photographers snapped their shutters for a few minutes, capturing the dazzling scene.