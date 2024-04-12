Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
15:08 JST, April 12, 2024
A famous weeping cherry tree in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, which has been designated as a national natural monument, is in full blossom and lights up against the night sky, to the delight of viewers. The tree, which stands at 13.5 meters tall and has a trunk circumference of 11.3 meters, is of the beni-shidarezakura (pink weeping cherry) variety and is nicknamed Miharu Takizakura (waterfall cherry blossom of Miharu) because the blossoms spread out like a waterfall. According to the town, the blossom is expected to remain at its peak until the end of this week.
