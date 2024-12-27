Japan’s LDP Donates ¥800 Million to Charity After Political Funds Scandal; Money to be Donated to Charity Helping People in Need
15:35 JST, December 27, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party has donated ¥800 million to a charity working on social issues, the party announced on Friday, as a means of taking “political responsibility” over the political funds scandal.
The donation has been made to the Central Community Chest of Japan, a charity known for organizing annual fund-raising campaigns to help people in need.
Some party members are said to have failed to report funds worth a total of about ¥700 million in their reports. The LDP added an extra amount when deciding on how much to donate.
The LDP is asking for the money to be distributed evenly to all of the charity organization’s regional societies in Tokyo and 46 prefectures.
“We would be grateful if our donation would be of any help to welfare across the country,” LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said.
