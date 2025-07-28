Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands

The Japan News

The Japan News

13:36 JST, July 28, 2025

Typhoon Komei, also known as Typhoon No. 8, which had turned into a tropical cyclone, became a typhoon again Sunday night over the sea near the main island of Okinawa. It will pass near the main island of Okinawa on Monday afternoon.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Typhoon Komei was moving westward at a speed of about 20 km/h about 30 km east of Naha. The central pressure is 990 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed is about 20 meters. It is expected to move toward the Chinese mainland through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a large and strong Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, is moving northward at about 30 km/h with stormy winds as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning over the waters near the Ogasawara Islands. The central pressure is 965 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near the center is 40 meters.

It is expected to reach the Ogasawara Islands through Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of high waves and storms with swells.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING