Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
13:36 JST, July 28, 2025
Typhoon Komei, also known as Typhoon No. 8, which had turned into a tropical cyclone, became a typhoon again Sunday night over the sea near the main island of Okinawa. It will pass near the main island of Okinawa on Monday afternoon.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Typhoon Komei was moving westward at a speed of about 20 km/h about 30 km east of Naha. The central pressure is 990 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed is about 20 meters. It is expected to move toward the Chinese mainland through Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a large and strong Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, is moving northward at about 30 km/h with stormy winds as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning over the waters near the Ogasawara Islands. The central pressure is 965 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near the center is 40 meters.
It is expected to reach the Ogasawara Islands through Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of high waves and storms with swells.
