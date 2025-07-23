Tamiya Chairman Shunsaku Tamiya Passes Away at 90; Helped Company Transition to Making World-Class Plastic Models
15:06 JST, July 23, 2025
Shunsaku Tamiya, the Chairman of Tamiya, Inc., died on Friday at age 90, it has been learned.
A funeral was held for close relatives only. A farewell party will be held at a later date.
He joined Tamiya (then called Tamiya Shoji) in 1958, and became its president, the second since its founding, in 1984. He helped to make the company a world-class model manufacturer through his involvement in shifting it from making wooden models to plastic ones, as well as in the development of its Mini 4WD model cars.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
-
Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Marks 110 Millimeters of Rain in 1 Hour; Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued in Capital
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert