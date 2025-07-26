Tokyo Fireworks Light Up Night Sky Over Sumida River; Annual Summer Event is Held for 48th Time
The Yomiuri Shimbun
21:36 JST, July 26, 2025
Fireworks lit up the sky over the Sumida River in Tokyo on Saturday during the 48th Sumida River Fireworks Festival.
A total of about 20,000 fireworks were launched during this edition of the annual summer event, which took place at two sites along the river.
