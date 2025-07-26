Hot word :

Tokyo Fireworks Light Up Night Sky Over Sumida River; Annual Summer Event is Held for 48th Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fireworks go off near the Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:36 JST, July 26, 2025

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Sumida River in Tokyo on Saturday during the 48th Sumida River Fireworks Festival.

A total of about 20,000 fireworks were launched during this edition of the annual summer event, which took place at two sites along the river.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fireworks go off over the Sumida River in Tokyo on Saturday.
