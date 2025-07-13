Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
12:09 JST, July 13, 2025
A tropical cyclone that developed into Typhoon Nari early Sunday is expected to approach the Kanto region on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.
Typhoon Nari, the fifth typhoon of the season, was located about 130 kilometers south of Chichijima Island and moving northward at 15 kph as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the agency, which also said that the atmospheric pressure at the center of the storm was 998 hectopascals.
The typhoon is expected to develop and move closer to the Ogasawara Islands on Sunday. It is likely to approach the Izu Islands and then the Kanto region on Monday. The typhoon is also expected to approach the Tohoku region from Monday to Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected on the Ogasawara Islands and Izu Islands as well as in the Kanto region on Monday.
