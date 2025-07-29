GSDF Begins Flight Drills of Osprey Transport Aircraft in Saga Pref.; Flights Over Sea Eyed to Reduce Impact of Noise

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Osprey aircraft takes off from a runway in Saga Airport on Sunday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force began flight drills of Osprey transport aircraft at Camp Saga in Saga Prefecture on Monday.

The transfer of all GSDF-operated Ospreys to the camp is currently underway.

Initially, pilots are conducting the drills over the camp. From Monday next week, flight drills will be conducted in which the aircraft fly to Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, Vice-Camp Takayubaru in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, and other GSDF facilities.

According to officials at Camp Saga, Monday’s drills were conducted by one Osprey from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to confirm procedures for takeoff, landing and flight.

The Osprey moved to Saga Airport, which is located next to Camp Saga. At the airport, it performed a vertical takeoff from the runway, flew over Ariake Sea and landed back at the airport.

Drills of the camp’s Osprey aircraft will be conducted on weekdays in principle. Because there are residential areas to the north of the airport, the GSDF officials said the aircraft will fly mainly over Ariake Sea to the south to minimize issues of noise.

Precautionary landing

Officials at Camp Saga said Monday that an Osprey aircraft made a precautionary landing at Vice-Camp Kitatokushima in Matsushige, Tokushima Prefecture, while being transferred to the camp from Camp Kisarazu in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture.

According to the officials, two Ospreys departed Camp Kisarazu around 11 a.m. on the day.

A warning light flashed in one indicating that safety checks were necessary. As a precaution, the plane was landed around 12:25 p.m.

As no abnormality with the Osprey was found, it took off again around 3:25 p.m. and arrived at Camp Saga around 4:30 p.m.

The other Osprey completed the transfer according as scheduled.

The Defense Ministry plans for all 17 GSDF Osprey aircraft to be transferred to Camp Saga by mid-August and 15 of them were moved as of Monday.