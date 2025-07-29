LDP to Hold Meeting of Party Lawmakers of Both Houses Soon; Will Seek to Determine Ishiba’s Responsibility for Election Defeat
16:37 JST, July 29, 2025
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to hold a general meeting of party members of both houses of the Diet to look into the responsibility of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — who is also the president of the party — for its crushing defeat in the latest House of Councillors election.
The decision was made at a party board meeting at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.
The party intends to ask Haruko Arimura, chairperson of the general meeting, to convene the meeting, which they plan to hold soon, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said at a press conference after the board meeting.
During the press conference, Moriyama said, “The board has decided to hold a general meeting [of party members of both houses of the Diet].”
Under party rules, a general meeting of party members of both houses of the Diet constitutes a formal decision-making body with the authority to decide on important matters related to party management.
The party leadership held an informal gathering of party lawmakers of both houses of the Diet on Monday, during which they heard the opinions of 64 of the attending members.
However, the signatures of “more than one-third” of the party’s lawmakers are said to have been collected already — a requirement in order to hold a general meeting — in addition to which there were growing calls during Monday’s informal gathering for a general meeting, so it was decided to hold the general meeting soon.
After the board meeting, Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, “It all comes down to explaining the situation thoroughly, sincerely and without trying to evade it.”
Lawmakers calling for Ishiba’s resignation are demanding an early party presidential election, and they intend to push for Ishiba to take responsibility at the general meeting.
Moriyama stated at the press conference, “Regarding what those who called for a general meeting wish to discuss there, we will listen to what they have to say under the chairperson.”
As for the decision to hold the general meeting before the submission of signatures requesting for holding it, Moriyama said, “Even though the procedure [for submitting the signatures] has not been completed, holding this general meeting is important to the fulfillment of my duties as the secretary general.”
