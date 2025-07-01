Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy

AP file photo
Donald Trump

Jiji Press

11:26 JST, July 1, 2025

Washington, June 30 (Jiji Press)—U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Japan’s policy on rice imports on social media Monday.

“They won’t take our RICE,” the president said on Truth Social.

He has criticized Japan’s high tariffs on rice and called on the country to expand rice imports. As with automotive trade, Trump is boosting pressure on Japan to open its rice market.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING