Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
11:26 JST, July 1, 2025
Washington, June 30 (Jiji Press)—U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Japan’s policy on rice imports on social media Monday.
“They won’t take our RICE,” the president said on Truth Social.
He has criticized Japan’s high tariffs on rice and called on the country to expand rice imports. As with automotive trade, Trump is boosting pressure on Japan to open its rice market.
